Adeboye Donates Sanitizers, Masks, Gloves to Lagos

By Mary Nnah

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, has donated 8,000 hand sanitizers, 8,000 surgical face masks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos State Government in equipping its medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies were presented to the state government to support on-site operations and protect health workers as they work towards containing the spread of COVID-19.

While presenting the items at Mainland Hospital (Formerly Infectious Disease Hospital) Yaba, Lagos, at the weekend, the AGO Admin/Personnel of RCCG, Pastor Johnson Funsho Odesola, who represented Adeboye, said: “We commend the sacrifices that all medical personnel are taking at this time; the church will continue to pray for them as they give their sacrifice of love even as the RCCG as a church agrees that combating COVID-19 is by every means a work for all.”

This donation of medical supplies is in addition to other supports given by the RCCG to the Nigerian health sector ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, he added, explaining that the RCCG delivered on its commitment to strengthen and support the Nigerian healthcare system with the donation of 11 ICU beds fully fitted with ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau States.

The cleric said its contributions are to improve of healthcare facilities in Nigeria which is now found to be very useful as the government works round the clock to curtail COVID-19 pandemic spread.

“The first ICU attached to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Lagos was delivered in 2017. In 2019 the ICU in Jos Specialist Hospital, Plateau State, and an Ultra-Modern Intensive Care Unit at the RCCG Health Centre, Mowe, Ogun State, were both delivered and fully functional to address the immediate health needs of Nigerians and host communities. These ICUs across three states-Lagos, Plateau and Ogun-can now support treatments for confirmed coronavirus cases particularly those requiring ventilators to aid their respiration,” he added.