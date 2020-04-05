Nasir Ado Bayero Resumes Royal Duty

Before his appointment as the Emir of Bichi to replace his elder brother, Nasir Ado Bayero had been tipped as a replacement for the Emir of Kano when Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was deposed.

This is due to his outstanding brilliance and high-wired connections that cut across all walks of life.

However, this was not to be as his brother, Aminu Ado Bayero, was instead considered

A few weeks into his appointment as the new Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Ado Bayero is finally settling into his new royal role as a monarch.

The appointment of the Chairman of 9Mobile, among many other blue chips companies, was approved by the Kano State Government as a replacement for his elder brother and first Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was upgraded and appointed as Emir of Kano to replace the deposed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Palace sources said Nasir, a consummate businessman and corporate board guru has since resumed his new royal duty. Prior to now, he was the Ciroman Kano. He becomes the second Emir of Bichi Emirate, one of the four controversial emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to curb the influence of the deposed Sanusi.

The personable man has had extensive experience working with Continental Merchant Bank Nigeria; Coastal Corporation (Oil and Gas) Houston, Texas and Hamlet Investment Inc. London, UK.

An accomplished entrepreneur and consummate manager of people and businesses, he sits on the Board of several successful businesses. Prominent amongst these are SEPLAT Petroleum (Nigerian independent producer), Platform Petroleum Limited (Nigerian independent producer), Intels (Oilfields) Services Nigeria Limited (Intels is the largest marine logistics company in Nigeria). The Bayero brothers are sons of the late Emir, Ado Bayero.