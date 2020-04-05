Jennifer Obayuwana’s Rising Profile

Jennifer Obayuwana of Polo fame is no doubt a golden fish She needs no special introduction in the scheme of things in Nigeria’s private set up. Obayuwana’s brilliant contributions to the success story of her family’s business, Polo, a luxury lifestyle store, cannot be overemphasized. The American University of Paris graduate of International Business has proved that there is more to her than her good looks.

She is one of Nigeria’s growing number of executive-level women shattering the glass ceiling in every field of human endeavour.

To say she has done well for herself is simply stating the obvious. She is confidently leading her father’s multi-billion naira businesses to global prominence like a veteran.

Aside her role as an executive director of Polo, the beautiful stylish young woman also calls the shots at her father’s CAT Construction company. A woman full of high taste for fashion and panache, she has mastered the art of staying relevant in society. However, in despite of her impressive profile, she remains humble. And her bright personality has won her a wide network of high-profile friends from all walks of life.