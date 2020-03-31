Military to Enforce Lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, FCT

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, the Military High Command said yesterday that it would enforce the lockdown of Lagos, and Ogun states; and the nation’s capital, Abuja as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

It also announced that a senior military officer tested positive for the disease and is receiving treatment.

Defence Headquarters also announced the establishment of 17 treatment and isolation centres in the six geo-political zones of the country.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Coordinator, Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the Armed Forces of Nigerian would implement all restrictions on movement in line with government directive.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is to implement all restriction on movement in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt this include the Presidential Directive given by the President and Commander-in-Chief, during his address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, on 29 March 2020”, he said.

Enenche said a committee headed by the Chief of Defence Training and Operations is in place interfacing with all relevant ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government of Nigeria managing the COVID -19 pandemic.

He urged adherence to medical and administrative guidelines being provided by government at all levels.

“The High Command of Nigerian Military hereby solicits the support of the general public in this trying period of the fight against COVID-19. This can be achieved by adhering to all the medical and administrative guidelines being provided by government at all levels”, he said.

Enenche said one senior officer tested positive and is presently receiving treatment.

He said the officer recently returned from a foreign engagement.