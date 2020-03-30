US Confirms Emergency Evacuation of Citizens

By Adedayo Akinwale

The United States government Monday confirmed emergency evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria this week.

The US embassy Abuja disclosed this in a statement posted on its Facebook page, where it also directed its citizens not to come to the airport until they are contacted directly.

It therefore urged them to continue to shelter in place and await further information.

The statement read: “ The U.S. Consulate in Lagos has confirmed multiple emergency flights for this week departing from Lagos and Abuja.

“Please do not come to the airport until we have contacted you directly. Your patience and understanding will assist our efforts to repatriate American citizens to the United States.

The U.S. Department of State remains committed to the welfare of our constituents abroad.”