Tech Firm Offers Free Online Learning Software

By James Emejo

One of the leading technology companies, Techvibes Limited, has offered schools free access to its online learning platform StudyLab 360 to assist schools cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FCT administration recently announced the closure of all schools in the territory to forestall any case of coronavirus infection among school pupils.

A statement issued by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (FCT), had directed that students should not be in school from March 23, assuring that lost time would be catered for subsequently.

However, in a statement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Techvibes, Mr.

Michael Oglegba said: “Schooling should not stop with the closure of schools.”

He further stressed that schools will be able to access over 10,000 online teaching videos, question banks and analytics covering students’ needs up to S.S.3.

He added that in addition to the assessment items and explanatory videos, teachers can also create and send quizzes remotely.

“The teacher gets performance data on each student, thereby helping the teacher to identify and bridge learning gaps with precision,” he said.

He said the company is offering its school administration software, Quampus Plus and award winning online learning software at no cost to schools to help them through the difficult times currently confronting the economy at large.