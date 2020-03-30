Stanbic IBTC Runs Skeletal Operations

As part of the plans to safeguard the lives of its staff and customers and also prevent the spread of Covid-19, Stanbic IBTC Holdings has announced that it has started running skeletal operations.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Yinka Sanni, said the action was necessitated by the need to safeguard members of the public, given the rising number of individuals who have tested positive to Covid-19.

He commended the actions taken by the government thus far, such as banning of large gatherings, closure of schools and certain offices, all aimed at managing the spread of the virus.

He, however, stated that a lot more needs to be done to manage the situation given that the Covid-19 was the most serious world health emergency in a century.

The Stanbic IBTC Holdings Chief Executive said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we will also be playing our own part. Effective immediately, we will be operating skeletal services in terms of our operations.

“A good number of our workforce will work from home and only critical staff will be physically present at our premises and branches including head office campuses. If you already haven’t, this is the best time to switch to digital.

“Our full range of financial services can be accessed on our various platforms- ATM, Mobile App, Online Banking and USSD platforms. Our multi lingual customer service lines are also available to you 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“While some branches of Stanbic IBTC Bank will be shut, customers can still make transactions in other. The bank’s branches which will remain open are located in Oba Akran, Alausa, Akoka, Surulere, Mushin and Idumagbo, Lagos State.

“Other Stanbic IBTC Bank branches that will remain open in Lagos are situated at Lekki Admiralty, Ikota, Ajose Adeogun, Apapa and Satellite Town.

“Selected Stanbic IBTC Branches will also remain open in the South East, South West, North Central and North West areas of Nigeria,” he added.