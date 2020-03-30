LAPO Suspends Union Meetings

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading microfinance banks, has enforced a temporary suspension of its weekly and monthly clients’ and staff union meetings across the country.

This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Bank’s Head of Communications, Oluremi Akande. Akande, said, “given the intense nature of our interactions with our clients, the suspension of Union Meetings is a deliberate step to immediately achieve social distancing and curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Importantly, this measure will guarantee the protection of the lives of our clients, Staff and families; and by extension, the communities we serve”.

He said LAPO would continue to deploy campaigns to educate members of the public about the virus, thereby, minimising the level of infection and by implication enabling the systemic defeat of COVID-19 in our country.

Smile Assures of Uninterrupted Services

As the coronavirus continues to spread, West Africa’s 4G LTE broadband service provider, Smile Nigeria, has enjoined all Nigerians to strive to be safe by observing all necessary safety precautions. To this end, the company said it has created data free access to websites for everyone, on its network, to have easy access to up-to-date information on the pandemic.

In a statement issued at the weekend by the 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) broadband service provider, it said: “Appreciative of the current restriction of movement, aimed at combatting the ravages of Coronavirus in Nigeria, Smile has taken steps to remain fully operational and serve the best interest of its customers in this challenging time. Consequently, it has created many online platforms to enable its teeming customers to recharge, make enquiries and seek assistance. Smile customers can henceforth utilize it social media platforms, e-mails and telephone.