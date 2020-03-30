Folarin Lauds Oyo, Front-line Workers in Fight against Covid-19

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Contents, Teslim Kolawole Folarin, has commended the Oyo State Government, frontline workers and other stakeholders for working round the clock to curtail the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Folarin, in a press statement he personally signed, acknowledged the virus as the enemy of humanity.

According to the statement, “The realities of coronavirus also known as Covid-19 are here with us, aside the threat to our existence as a people, it has also brought our socio-economic, religious and communal life to a standstill with its attendant adverse effects and toll on all our structures and systems.

“The healthcare system seems to be the most vulnerable to this disease that presently has no known cure while efforts are ongoing globally to develop vaccines against its impact.

“We must therefore do all we can to prevent an uncontrollable outbreak of the disease in our constituency, state and country while contributing our quota to end the disease globally.

“I wish to commend the effort of the state government, its agencies and all stakeholders in the frontline of controlling its impact on our communities as well as everyone that has contributed resources in fighting this rampaging scourge, we however need to do more to ensure total victory.

“I want to implore everyone across all divides to shun partisanship, religion, status and ethnicity in coming together to reduce the spread of the disease in our environment.

“Government cannot fight the scourge alone; we should allow our communal spirit, resilience and bravery to come to the fore at this critical time in the fight against this novel enemy rampaging our land. Our forebears improvised in many ways in the earlier centuries when faced with existential challenges of this nature, now it’s our turn to do the same.

“Let us adhere strictly to all the instructions and preventive measures advocated by our leaders at this time and pay attention to personal hygiene in addressing this common enemy at this time. Together we can end the pandemic.”

The senator said that his committee is constantly in touch with the presidential task force and all agencies saddled with providing information and succour during this period and will ensure that the state gets its fair share in stimulus as and when due.

Folarin also said that he has also been reaching out to the most vulnerable people (aged and less privileged) in his constituency within his constrained resources to lighten the burden of the pandemic on them.

“Our support groups across the state are assisting in sensitizing the populace on personal hygiene, necessary information as well as distribution of sanitizers, gloves and face masks amongst other relief materials. To them I say a big thank you.

“We are abreast of government’s activities and will be supporting the various isolation centres across the state with relief material in due course.

“We are traditionally compassionate and supportive people. Let’s end the scourge together,” he counselled.