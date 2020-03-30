CRC Credit Bureau Offers Safety Tips

The Managing Director/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau Limited, Mr. ‘Tunde Popoola, said his firm is are deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and the economy.

In a notice to customers, Popoola, said in times of upheaval such as this, it was imperative to stay calm and work together to beat the virus as a country and indeed as humanity.

“In response to this, CRC Credit Bureau has further strengthened current practices to safeguard the health of its employees, customers and other stakeholders “We understand the importance of the role we play in credit decision making and with digitalisation, it is imperative that decisions can still be taken within seconds.

“Therefore, with the current realities, we seize this opportunity to once again reassure you of our commitment to ensure that we deliver products and services that enable, our stakeholders make informed decisions that enhance access to credit for strategic growth and continue to deliver value to our stakeholders during this time.”

According to him, “Our support staff are available to assist for prompt resolution of inquiries via our help desk platform. This allows you make your requests or chat directly with a member of the support team online real time.

“All alternative channels of communication e.g. email addresses and telephone numbers for further contact are also available on the help desk platform and our website ‘Contact Us’ page for speedy resolutions.

“Direct messages can also be sent via our social media handles. For ease of reference, kindly click on the social media icon buttons below to follow us and leave a message. You can also click the link in bio to download the mobile app.

“Our Application Programming Interface (API) is also operational 24/7 to enable our partner institutions access information to ensure uninterrupted business operations.”