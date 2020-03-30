Covid-19: Lawmaker Urges Traders not to Hike Food Prices

Udora Orizu in Abuja

As the nation prepares for lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a member representing Oredo federal constituency, Edo state in the House of Representatives, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has appealed to traders to resist the temptation to hoard and over-price essentials goods.

Ogbeide-Ihama made this known in a statement, describing the COVID-19 as about the most difficult situation for Nigeria, since the Civil War.

He said to defeat Coronavirus pandemic, accurate and genuine knowledge about it and necessary actions will be needed, saying that every challenge that confronts man, the solutions always comes from the same knowledge and action.

The lawmaker who expressed optimism that the nation will defeat the virus soon, however said everyone needs to play their part for that to happen.

Ogbeide-Ihama while commending the efforts of healthcare professionals, also urged citizens to act only on information from credible news sources, and as much as possible avoid any kind of self-medication.

He said, “I plead with our traders and sellers to have the fear of God in their hearts and compassion towards their brothers and sisters this period by resisting the temptation to hoard and over-price essentials goods. I have been shocked to see the astronomical rise in the costs of items like face-masks, hand-gloves, and hand-sanitizers. No ‘artificial-profit’ that costs lives is worth it.”

“The virus can not harm us as long as it remains outside our bodies. So even if you contact someone who has it, it has no effect on you until you ingest it. We must not let it get in. That is why two of the most important actions you can take this period are to “wash your hands always and keep your hands away from your face.

“We must help stop the spread by avoiding as much as possible any sort of gathering and avoid handshakes. As much as possible, the best place to be now is in your home.”

“Thankfully the government has helped by taking some pro-active steps that we believe will go a long way in stemming the spread if followed by our people. I commiserate with everyone who has tested positive so far, and ask that we keep them in our prayers. Let me add very importantly that we be careful about the authenticity of the information we consume this period.”