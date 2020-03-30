COVID-19: Heritage Bank Offers Seamless Services

Heritage Bank Plc said it has taken practicable steps to offer seamless services to customers, whilst ensuring the health and safety of its workers and others due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank, in a statement, explained that it has put in place crisis response measures to minimise and manage the risk arising from the disruption of business activities due to the spreading virus.

It explained that it has put in place payment infrastructure and logistics to maintain operations as various state governments brace up for lockdown to contain the pandemic.

The bank’s management in a statement explained that part of its business continuity management was to guarantee seamless service delivery to its stakeholders, adopt measures to tackle significant business risk that might have growth impact on economy, whilst taken reasonably practicable steps to minimize the risk.

According to Heritage Bank, incognisant with the protocols proffered by the World Health Organisation, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other health agencies, it has provided a work environment that is safe and adequate for workers in carrying out their work.

“The Bank has maintained a maximum of 10 per cent of staff who constitute mainly unit heads and “must have” working from its premises during these times of uncertainties, whilst others work remotely from home to adhere to the social distancing directive,” the statement added.

The bank further noted that efforts have been ongoing via its intranet and other channels to keep staff and customers up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 information and provide clear direction and guidance expected of workers and customers.

“We have enforced and continued to monitor the need for workers to practice good hygiene, including: frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer, limiting contact with others, including through shaking hands covering their mouths while coughing or sneezing require workers to stay away from the workplace if they are unwell and not fit for work, and encourage them to seek medical advice as appropriate seek advice from health authorities immediately if there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 and for staff who are arriving from affected countries to self-quarantine for 14days,” the financial institution stated.

To ensure seamless banking transactions, the bank explained that customers are constantly communicated to, to adopt its available 24/7 alternate electronic channels.

“We have set up a COVID-19 Support Centre to offer COVID-19 safety tips to all our customers during this period, in support of the efforts of the Government and relevant bodies,” it added.