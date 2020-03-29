Lagos: So Far, So Good!

The situation in Lagos is though nothing to cheer about, because it is the same in many parts of the world: the continuous spread of Covid-19, it is however not a hopeless case, because the government of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has provided the much needed leadership, the type Abuja is not in a place to provide, even if given a different opportunity.

From taking administrative measures, which had informed considerable lockdown of the state to providing decent isolation centres as well as sustaining the campaigning against a further spread of the virus, Governor Sanwo-Olu has earned for himself a different place in the body polity, both in the state and the country in general.

Although the battle is far from being over, indications so far showed that Lagos is clearly in safe hands, including neighbouring states that are tapping from the stellar performance of an able leadership. Lagos, however, must not rest on its oars but continue to explore more initiatives on how to keep this as low as possible. Well done, Mr. Governor!