Governor Uzodinma Fires Back at Wike: He is a Pretender

Alexander Pope, the poet and writer who mastered the divinity of wit – but perpetually kept charm at arm’s length – reasoned that words are like leaves and where they most abound, much fruit of sense beneath is rarely found. Therefore, wrote he: “The sound must seem an echo to the sense.” This is an approximation of the very same sentiment extended to Governor Nyesom Wike by his gubernatorial colleague, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

It has been a pretty well-known fact for a while now that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has resorted to snapping his fingers in the face of those who are on par with him and quite well above him. This came to light on Tuesday the 17th of March when Governor Wike decided to jiggle his tassels on national television by scolding Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for a number of things, including that Uzodinma had irresponsibly pointed out that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were behind the recent attempt to oust Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from his position as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike further rationalized his comments by laying emphasis on the migration of Uzodinma from PDP to APC, claiming that Uzodinma had been an agent of the APC while in PDP and – having failed to perpetrate the destructive ruin that the APC were native to – had decided to lay unverifiable lies at their feet, e.g. Oshiomhole’s near-fall from grace. He extended his rebuke to the rest of the APC who he referred to as a brood of strange bedfellows with nothing good in mind for Nigeria but their own power-grappling urges.

Governor Uzodinma, in his response, explained that folks such as Wike were very well behind Oshiomhole’s saga; what other evidence to the fact but Wike’s thoughtless attitude and the passion with which he spoke against Uzodinma. In fact, said Uzodinma, several notable members of the PDP have taken to walking out of the party as a result of the presence of pretentious folks such as Governor Wike.

It has been stated that Governor Wike’s comments against Governor Uzodinma have been nothing but a way to gather in praises; that he cares nothing for the judiciary he pretends to stand by but is simply pretending – perhaps because pretension is now more a habit than anything else.

And that was how Governor Hope Uzodinma clapped back at the claptrap of Governor Nyesom Wike.