COVID-19: Health Minister, NCDC DG Brief Buhari

Tobi Soniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, received COVID-19 briefing at his residence at the State House, Aso Rock, Abuja, from Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Photographs of the briefing made available to media houses seemed to lay to rest speculations about the health status of the president. While some said he had been flown abroad to (England or Cuba) for medical treatment, others claimed to have seen a Nigerian presidential jet at Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the president was seen in the photographs receiving briefing on efforts being made to contain the Coronavirus in the country.

A video obtained by THISDAY also showed Ehanire and Ihekweazu briefing Buhari.

Contrary to reports on social media, the photographs further showed that the president was healthy and not hooked to a ventilator.

While Nigerians, especially those active on social media, continued to speculate on the president’s health status, Buhari was said to have worked in his office until Thursday, when the office was fumigated. Reports from the State House stated that the president worked from home on Thursday and Friday.

Feelers from the seat of power said the president was expected to resume at his office on Monday.

Buhari had earlier in the week issued a statement outlining measures to contain the coronavirus. His spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president had approved funds for the Lagos State Government and NCDC.

The president also approved the release of a presidential jet to NCDC for emergency operations.

The president said, “I advise all Nigerians to follow to the letter the health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and our State Governments.

“Wash your hands thoroughly many times throughout the day. Observe ‘social distancing’ of a minimum of two metres. Do not make unnecessary journeys outside of your homes. Do not attend public meetings or public gatherings – including religious events – which is where, through social contact, the virus can easily be transmitted.”