A Minute Silence for the Slain Soldiers

Whilst the world was battling the ravaging Covid-19 and hoping to prevail as soon as possible, the animals living in the bushes in Nigeria’s far North in the name of insurgents, struck again, just when everyone thought the country had enjoyed some respite from their mindlessness.

But they were impervious to the happenings around the world, struck and killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush near Goneri village in northern Yobe State. Military officials and villagers confirmed the development.

Although the defence ministry spokesman, John Enenche, who confirmed the development to reporters in Abuja, did not disclose the exact number of casualties, locals however placed the death toll at between 50 and 75 people, while some of the media houses adopted a conservative 47. But much later, the Army came out to sir it only lost 29 men to the 100 lost by the terrorist group.

Whatever it was, the nation needlessly lost some good men of courage and patriotism to the war against terror, when the world had a more deadly virus to deal with. Definitely, these men died in the line of duty and they deserve, at the very minimum, a minute silence. Shall we?