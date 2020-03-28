My Emotion, Environment Inspire My Music

BBTB Worldwide recording and performing music star, Messiah Oyowe, popularly known as MezziBanks, a.k.a Mr. Hold Sumtin, is one of Nigeria’s fast rising music powerhouses. His style of music is exceptional and in its own class. He tells Tosin Clegg about his new project, musical influences and lots more

Tell us about your recent project?

I just released the video to my spanking new single ‘Choko’. It is a tune like no other and was produced by Demsa and it’s a different blend of Afrobeats and Afrovibes. The video is already topping music charts, with several mentions by top UK Magazines. A lot more, I can say, is in stock for me. ‘Choko’ is already being touted as one of 2020 potential hits and was mixed and mastered by Indomix.

What inspires your music?

I would say it is my environment, my current situation, how I feel at the point in time when I’m in the studio. My music depends on whether I’m happy, sad, depressed or feeling energetic. It’s all about my emotions and environment. That’s what inspires even the rhythm and sound.

Is the Nigerian music industry doing well compared to other countries’?

To be honest, the Nigerian music industry is doing well, especially coming from a country that doesn’t support talents. I see the Nigerian music industry dominating the world in the next couple of years because of the speed with which our music is traveling now. Our music artistes are doing a great job, and they will do more. Very soon, we’ll dominate the market and be like the toast of the world. I see Naija afrobeat getting there.

Who are your role models?

To start with, what I listen to influences my music. Usually, there are music trends per session in Nigeria, like the Makosa, galala, Zanku, azonto, and all the rest. I literally just absorbed what the environment is giving at that point in time and challenge myself to make something of it. I grew up listening to the likes of Michael Jackson, Fela, R. Kelly, Shaggy, Akon, Wyclef, D’banj. I actually love D’banj a lot. 2Baba, Kanye West, Sean Paul, Usher, Lil Wayne, Wizkid. I’m a product of what I listen to. I listen to over a thousand songs a day.