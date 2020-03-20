Muslim Group Shuts down Mosques Nationwide

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Secretariat of the Ansar ud Deen Society of Nigeria has suspended activities at its mosques nationwide with immediate effect due to health concerns caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

A statement issued thursday by the group National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Sola Hassan, said all weekly Asalatu, Jum’ah prayers and any gathering of up to 50 people has been put on hold.

According to the statement, “The National Executive Council, the Trustees and the National Council of Missioners, with heavy hearts and a deep sense of responsibility, hereby announce the suspension of all mosque activities particularly the weekly Asalatu, Jum’ah prayers and any gathering of up to 50 people.”

The statement titled: ‘Suspension of Mosque activities due to Coronavirus (COVID-19)’, said the suspension of activities shall take immediate effect until further notice.

Ansar ud deen Society said: “The decision was informed by the menacing spread of the novel virus codenamed COVID-19 and Fatwa by world Islamic bodies taking cognisance of the Islamic principles of preservation of life, prevention of harm, and proactive response to impending danger.”

The society said it shall abide by the government recommendations, and would update members and mosque users of any change in the suspension of activities.

“We acknowledge that many of our members and mosque users might find this unprecedented decision very uncomfortable, but we should please be reassured that this is for the good of the community and in compliance with the Islamic response to epidemic pandemic.

“We encourage all to continue their regular prayers at home; observe personal hygiene and be consistent with their morning and evening Adhkar.

“May Allah have mercy on the Ummah, the entire community and humanity in general,” it said.