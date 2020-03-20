Five Family Members Quarantined in Nasarawa

Five family members have been quarantined in Nasarawa State over symptoms of COVID-19.

Speaking with Channels TV thursday, the Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) at Keffi LGA of the state, Dr. Adamu Yahaya, said the family members arrived the local government from Ogun State.

He said they showed symptoms of the virus, which led to the quarantine.

Yahaya said the specimens of the five persons have been taken and sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja for test.

The Cable quoted him as saying that the family members will remain at the hospital’s isolation centre till the test results arrive.

“We saw them based on our high level of alertness and suspicion. We have already quarantined them at our isolation centre. We have taken sample today so we are waiting for results,” he said.