Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Katsina Tests Negative

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Government has said that the person suspected to have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state tested negative after laboratory examination.

The state Commissioner for Health, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu Danja, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday, said they had put in place precautionary measures to keep citizens from being infected with the deadly virus.

The ministry had on March 18, 2020 confirmed that the state had recorded its first suspected case of COVID-19 in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of the state.

Danja urged residents of the state to go about their legitimate business, shun spreading unverified information through the social media and maintain high level of personal hygiene.

He said: “Recall that yesterday (Wednesday) March 18, 2020, a press conference was held by the officials of the ministry where we briefed you that there was a suspected case of COVID-19 in the state and informed you that we are waiting for the result.

“I am pleased to inform you that the result is out and it is negative. Therefore, Katsina State has no case of COVID-19. I like to call on the good people of Katsina State to keep calm and remain informed about updates on information about COVID-19.

“Residents should maintain high levels of personal and environmental hygiene such as frequent hand washing, use of alcohol based sanitizers, practice, cough etiquette, avoid mass social gathering except where necessary, visit the nearest health facility and give all necessary information including travel history when you are unwell.”

He explained that the state government would continue to do everything humanly possible to safeguard the citizens through the provision of effective healthcare services across the state.