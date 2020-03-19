‘Robust Data Management Vital in Tackling Insecurity’

The Corp Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has said robust data management will play an effective role in tackling the insecurity challenges in the country. He expressed the view in line with the initiative to issue a National Identity Number (NIN) run by the federal government through National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Oyeyemi, disclosed this in Lagos, at the sixth series of the Regulatory Conversations (RC6.0), themed: “National Identity Number: Matters Arising and Implications to Nation Building.” organised by Integrity/Convention on Business Integrity, in partnership with Actionaid and others.

He also said there was a committee set up by the federal government on data harmonisation, and noted that the FRSC was playing major part in the committee, “FRSC has a whole lot of data. We have robust data in terms of motor vehicle and registration.”

He added that increased sensitisation and awareness would be vital in strengthening, the campaign efforts of NIMC across the country.

Oyeyemi, who was represented at the event by the Sector Command Federal Road Safety Corp, Lagos State, Mr. Hygenius Omeje, said the corp is making efforts to ensure that its data is integrated with the national data being piloted by NIMC, adding that there is a lot of collaboration.

According to him, “It is vital to harmonise data to tackle insecurity in the country. Daily, I get request from Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) asking for the details of one vehicle or drivers’ license that has been tendered maybe in the bank and used for fraudulent activities.