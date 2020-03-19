Nizamiye Hospital Pledges to Reduce Medical Tourism in Nigeria

The Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja has stated its resolve to reduce medical tourism in Nigeria through its expansion drive and the introduction of new services.

This was stated at a forum organised by the hospital to celebrate some of the successes it has recorded since 2014.

The public relations officer of the hospital, Mohammed Abubakar, stated that the hospital has been able to meet the expectations of its patients through the continuous investments in advanced medical equipment and the opening of new clinics as well.

He said the past six years of the operations of the hospital had witnessed tremendous achievements as well as challenges that come with the terrain.

“The past six years of the operations of the hospital has witnessed medical breakthroughs in critical areas such as Open Heart Surgeries, interventional cardiology, and general surgeries. We have successfully performed over 20,000 surgeries, with a 95 per cent success rate.” He stated.

He further added that this feat was achieved through the expertise of the medical team of the hospital.

“The hospital invested a great deal in ensuring that it attracted some of the best hands from Europe and America and those that have indeed distinguished themselves in their various specialties. All our clinics are headed by experienced expatriate consultants’ with years of experience in their fields.

“The hospital is also on an expansion drive. We have introduced new clinics to handle special cases. We now have a sports injuries and traumatology clinic headed by a professor of orthopedics and sports trauma with specialisation in arthroscopy, sports injuries, and joint surgery.

“We also have a cardiovascular surgeon who has performed over 60 open-heart surgeries with a 95 per cent success rate at our open heart surgery clinic.”

He stated that the surgical clinic of the hospital is continuously flooded with complex cases, and the surgeons have been up and doing.

“One of our core areas of strength is the expertise of our surgical team. Bringing such experienced expatriates doctors to Nigeria cost a lot of money, but it is part of the resolve of the hospital management to avail Nigerians the best medical services there is anywhere in the world in a bid to discourage medical tourism.”

Mr. Abubakar further emphasised the fact that with the quality of services at the hospital, Nigerians do not need to travel abroad for medical treatment.