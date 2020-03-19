Kwara to Shut down Schools March 23

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Amidst global spread of coronavirus, the Kwara State Government has announced the shutting down of all public schools in the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin on wednesday and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to State Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that the shutting down of the schools would commence on Monday, March 23.

Ajakaye explained that the shutdown was part of the efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures earlier announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies,” he said.