FCT Processes 40,000 Vehicles for Document Renewal

Impounds 2,629 vehicles for traffic infraction

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced that it processed 40,445 vehicles for registration and document renewals in the first two months of this year.

The Director of DRTS, Mr. Wadata Bodinga, disclosed that a breakdown showed that 21,332 vehicle documents were renewed in January while 19,113 were renewed in February, adding that 18,754 vehicles were registered in the period under review.

According to Bodinga, 9,549 vehicles were registered in January, while 9,205 were registered in February. He also said 845 vehicles were revalidated during the period.

The directorate also said it impounded 2,629 vehicles in the first two months of the year for several traffic offences, which ranged from worn out tyres, broken windscreens and electrical and mechanical faults.

He said 26 of the impounded vehicles were permanently written off the FCT roads.

He also said 296 motorcycles, 68 unpainted taxis and 58 tricycles were confiscated by the authority.

He also put the number of drivers apprehended for traffic offences and arraigned before the mobile court at 461.