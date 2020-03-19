Eze Begins Pro-golf Career in Abuja

After a blistering amateur golf career spanning over Nine years, Ikoyi based Mondays Eze, will begin another phase as a professional golfer today when he steps on to the tee box to compete with over 100-others taking part in the 2020 edition of the annual Chief of Army Staff Golf Tournament taking place in Abuja between 19tha and 20th of March.

Eze who pick his tour card in Port Harcourt in February is among few others who scaled through the keenly contested Q-school in the garden city.

Tipped as one of the future of professional golf in Nigeria, Eze is a budding start waiting to explode analysts says.

As an amateur, Eze was domineering, wining back-to-back one of the most coveted tournament in Nigeria; The Lagos amateur Open Golf Championship.

The young man took to golf in 2009 at the Blue Elephant Cement Club in Sagamu, where he caddied for four years.

Worried by lack of opportunities in the Sagamu, Eze found his way to the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938. It was not long before he was spotted by his mentor, Uche Obodoekwe and other members who helped him turned amateur at Ikoyi.

His prowess in the game also attracted the likes of Meka Olowola, whose company Zenera Consulting also helped nurtures his dream.

Others who supported Eze quest are Iby Obatoyinbo, IGCNA, Jamz Group, Mike Ikpoki, Seni Edu, Remi Edu, Olatunde Olakunle, Kenny Thompson and the ladies section of Ikoyi Club among others of which he says he will forever be grateful.