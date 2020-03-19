COVID-19: RCCG Restricts Services in Lagos, Ogun

By Sunday Ehigiator

Following the directive from Lagos and Ogun State government, prohibiting public gatherings in religious centers, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced restrictions of services in provinces and regions in both states.

A statement signed by the Assistant General Overseer on Administration and Personnel, RCCG, Pastor J.F. Odesola, Thursday, said provinces with 50 members and below were to maintain status quo, while those with members above 50 were to hold services in their different house fellowships.

Odesola said: “We refer to the directive from the Lagos and Ogun state governments placing a ban on all religious meetings and gatherings of more than 50 worshippers as part of precautionary steps towards managing the further spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“Parishes that have the facility to run more than one service can also do so, under the strict directive that worshipers won’t exceed 50 people per service.

“One supervising minister and an usher could be seconded to each centre for collation of necessary reports (attendance, new converts, new comers, etc).

“All Centers are requested to connect to Dove Television to join the Iive broadcast from the General Overseer during the period. Kindly be Informed that this arrangement shall be In operation for next few weeks, based on the position of the government,” he said.