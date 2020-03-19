Coronavirus: Niger Orders Closure of Schools

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has announced that all educational institutions in the state including tertiary schools should be closed from Monday next week.

The action by government is a preemptive one aimed at forestalling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

It is also a follow-up to the decision of governors in the North-western geo-political region of the country at their recent meeting held in Kaduna where the governors of Niger and Kwara States in the North-central zone were in attendance.

The government’s action was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, in which he also stated that all public gatherings have been suspended by the state government.

Matane disclosed that the closure of the public, private, and tertiary institutions is for a period of 30 days, while the suspension of all public gatherings is with immediate effect.

He revealed that the measure to shut down the schools for 30 days and suspend public gatherings is part of government’s deliberate efforts to contain the global spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Matane called on the people of the state to always uphold the highest degree of personal hygiene, remain calm and adhere strictly to all safety measures earlier announced by the state Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health had earlier announced that government had set up a coronavirus isolation centre at the Minna General Hospital, while isolation wards have also been set up in other health facilities across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Makun Sidi, who made this known, also disclosed that the state has started the production of hand sanitisers as a way of making it accessible to everyone, as well as reduce the cost, pointing out that mass mobilisation of the people has also begun.