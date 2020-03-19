Anambra Sets up Task Force on COVID-19

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Health has set up COVID-19 task force to monitor the state and ensure that cases of the pandemic are detected early in the state.

The task force, which was set up by the ministry in collaboration with the state Ministry of Culture, Indigenous Artworks, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, is to ensure that all hospitality homes in the state keep to all preventive measures while dealing with their guests.

THISDAY learnt that part of the job of the taskforce is to ensure that hotels and other hospitality facilities found out from visitors the state and countries they are coming from, record those who they have had contact with and also provide hand sanitizers for the visitors.

The leader of the task force team, Mr. Chidi Kalu, who spoke with journalists said: “We will be teaching them the basic hygiene procedures for COVID-19; how to use the infrared thermometer screening machine; the alcohol-based sanitizer, as well as ensure that every guest is screened and documented in order to track and checkmate the eventual track of COVID-19.

“We urge hospitality homes to always update their automated guests manifest daily to enable them know where their guests are coming from, the transport company he or she took and the people he had contact with if the need arises.”

The Director of Hospitality in the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, Indigenous Artworks and Diaspora Affairs, Mrs. Stella Adah, appealed to all the homes visited by the committee to adhere to the basic hygiene procedures for the betterment of everyone in the state.