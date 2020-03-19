Anambra Bans Public Gatherings, Closes Schools over Coronavirus

Chiamaka Ozulumba

As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Anambra State Government has banned all public gatherings and ordered tertiary institutions to go on compulsory vacation.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY Thursday and signed by the state Governor, Willie Obiano, the ban on public gatherings will commence from Monday March 23, while closure of tertiary institutions will commence March 20, 2020.

He said: “Primary and secondary schools are mandated to go on compulsory break from March 27, 2020 while inter-house sports competitions are suspended till further notice.

“Management of all schools in the state are mandated to take temperature of students frequently, and temperature above 37.9 celsius should be reported to the nearest hospital.

“Hand wash stations must be at the entrance of all schools and management must ensure all students and visitors wash their hands thoroughly for about 20 seconds and air dry. Parents are advised to provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers for their wards,” he said.

The governor advised that all forms of contact salutation be avoided at all cost with a distance of six-feet maintained between traders and customers.

He said market leaders should make use of the infra-red thermometer to test their members and report any suspected cases to the nearest hospital.

‘All luxurious bus owners and operators must maintain a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers to Anambra state and have hand-wash stations with passengers advised to carry hand sanitizers.

“Avoid all forms of contact salutations, unnecessary travels and keep reasonable social distance when conversing with each other,” he added.

He also advised residents returning from countries and states with active COVID-19 cases to self-isolate themselves for 14-days and contact the Anambra State Public Health Emergency Operation Center immediately (PHEOC).

“During self-isolation they must take their temperatures twice daily. Also, you are advised to call these numbers 080309531; 08145434416;

0810446408,” he said.