Three Suspected Covid-19 Cases Tested Negative in Kano, Says Commissioner

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State government on Wednesday declared that the three rumoured cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kano tested negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said the state remains free from the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioner posited that the Ministry of Health had won the battle against Lassa fever, having discharged all suspected cases at the state isolation centre at Yargaya hospital in the state.

Tsanyawa, who disclosed the proactive measures the government had put in place since the declaration of the index case of the deadly virus, stressed that the Ministry of Health is deploying manpower and facilities in all strategic points to nip in the bud any emergency.

He disclosed that government is intensifying surveillance and emergency preparedness and response committee to detect any suspected case for prompt action.

Reacting to the possibility of issuing travelling restrictions to Kano, the commissioner said though the state government is not considering such decision at present, but cautioned those planning to travel out of

Kano to high risk countries to reconsider their decision in the general interest of the state.

He warned Kano residents against overcrowding especially market places to avoid the spread of the disease.

“Let me say we don’t have any confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kano. Against those spreading rumour of the virus in Kano, I can confirm to you that we have only three suspected cases and as we speak, the three suspects have tested negative after undergoing test. I have the privilege to inform you that since the outbreak of the disease in Lagos, the Kano State government has swung into immediate action to ensure that COVID-19 is prevented in Kano.

“Part of the measures put in place is the conduct of state emergency preparedness and response committee meeting and development of incident action plan as well as activation of rapid response team.

“These were put in place to manage surveillance and detect possible case and subsequent response. Apart from that, we are engaging the traditional and religious institutions to sensitize the public about the danger and the need to take precautionary measures. We are training our health personnel in tertiary, secondary and primary health care facilities to respond adequately.

“Again, we have media sanitization programme to educate the public on ways and manner of ensuring regular and thorough hand washing with soap and running water. We also warn people to observe proper coughing and sneezing etiquettes; covering mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue immediately. Maintenance of at least two metres distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing and sneezing,” he said.