Signal Alliance Marks Customer Week

Judith Obaze

Signal Alliance, Nigeria’s technology integration and transformation company recently celebrated its 2020 Customer Week.

The firm stated this during a launch in Lagos, recently. The event held from March 9 to March 13, 2020.

According to the firm, the Customer Week is a period set aside annually for Signal Alliance to appreciate its numerous customers, partners and other stakeholders who have made the previous year a success and identify with the various communities that have supported the business in diverse capacity.

“As a tradition over the past 10 years of its inception, the Customer Week is held within the 1st quarter of the year with various activities during the week,” the firm stated.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice-Chairman , Signal Alliance, Collins Onuegbu expressed excitement about the activities that were lined up for the event.

“2020 is a unique year because it also marks the beginning of a new decade. So, the activities we have put together are unique in several ways.

“Apart from expressing our gratitude to customers and partners who have stood by us in the past year, it’s important that we demonstrate both in words and action their importance to our business success,” he said.

Additionally, the company partnered HBSAN, ISPON and FinTech 1000+, to bring together 20 Nigerian technology thinkers and influencers to a roundtable conversation to review the past 20 years of tech in Nigeria and make forecasts for now and the next two decades.

In the same vein, the Marketing Manager, Adebola Adeyinka, said, “we do not take for granted the pivotal contribution of our customers to the growth of our organization, this program is one of the many ways we appreciate them for trusting us with their business and standing by us through the years.”

Some other key activities for week included media session, Customer TownHall, Signal Alliance Enterprise Customers Night and other interactive activities aimed at delighting customers throughout the week.

Signal Alliance since inception has grown to be one of the leading technology integrators for corporate organisations in Nigeria, with experience in enterprise technology services, from Cloud Technology, Infrastructure & Enterprise Services, Data & AI, IT Security, Managed/Outsourced Services and Enterprise Software services.

Signal Alliance has also extended its services with subsidiaries and affiliates in renewable energy, health technology, FinTech and Enterprise Resource Planning.