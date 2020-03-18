N’ west Govs Meet in Kaduna over Insecurity

By John Shiklam

Governors of the seven states in the North-west zone met on Wednesday at the Government House, Kaduna to review the security situation bedevilling their states.

The states include Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa Sokoto and Zamfara.

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, also attended the meeting.

Niger State, which shares boundaries with some of the North-west states, is also worst hit by the deadly activities of bandits.

The North-west states have been under persistent attacks by invading gunmen and kidnappers, especially, in Kaduna, Katsina Zamfara and Niger States where people are either being killed or abducted almost on a daily basis.

Speaking with journalists before going into the closed-door meeting, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State said the meeting is a continuation of a previous meeting held in 2016 to enable the governors review the situation and the way forward.

“We are here on the issue of kidnappings, banditry, arson and other unwarranted criminal activities within our states.

“This is the continuation of what we started in 2015. So we thought it wise to come to Kaduna, the headquarters of the North and the headquarters of the North-west, to review what has been done and to plan what we will do to arrest the situation,” Masari said.

He said the governors were fully aware of acts of banditry and arson being unleashed on people by criminals.

“We are fully aware of the acts of banditry and arson and unwanted destruction of lives and property in all our states and the nation at large.

“However, we are here to address the issue with Niger State on the steps to take to tackle the problem as governors of the states saddled with the responsibility to protect lives and property,” he added.

The governors are expected to issue a communiqué at the end of the meeting.