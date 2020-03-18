Global Coronavirus Cases Rise to 200,000, Death Toll Hits 8,000

The coronavirus has now infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,000 globally, with almost 80,000 people having recovered from the infection, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for more “aggressive” action to curb the coronavirus in Southeast Asia after the European Union, now at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, moved to seal off its borders

Southeast Asia is facing a wave of infections that started from an event at a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur attended by some 16,000 people.

Malaysia now has the biggest outbreak in the region.

Europe has moved to close its external borders as hard-hit Italy reported an additional 345 deaths from the virus, and France imposed a draconian lockdown unseen during peacetime.

In the United States, meanwhile, the virus has now spread to all 50 states. (Aljazeera)