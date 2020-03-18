Coronavirus: Tambuwal Suspends 2020 Sokoto Trade Fair

By Onuminya Innocent

The Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday suspended the official flag-off of the 11th Sokoto National Trade and Exhibition Fair 2020 for the fear of spreading of deadly coronavirus.

Briefing journalists at the Trade Fair Centre, Old Airport in Sokoto, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Bashir Gidado, said in view of the recent happening in the country, the Governor Tambuwal has suspended the flag-off of the fair.

“If you could recall, the federal government yesterday announced the suspension of the National Sports Festival bid to hold in Edo State. Also the National Youth Service Corps this morning shut down orientation camp nationwide,” he said.

Gidado regretted the inconvenience the suspension might cost the participants, adding that the state have to take stringent preventive measures to cushion the effects of spreading of the virus.

According to the commissioner, those that came from far to exhibit the goods can continue as government has put some measures in place to search and check anybody that would enter the fair centre.

“We have deployed medical personnel with thermometer and other medical equipment to check anybody that would enter the fair centre,” he stated.

Prior the commissioner’s announcement, the President of Sokoto Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SOCCIMA), Alhaji Mu’azu Bello MaiWurno, and other members were on ground waiting for the governor to flag off the fair.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Maniru Dan’Iya,

who was to represent the governor, after arriving the fair ground, was briefed of the governor’s decision by Gidado.