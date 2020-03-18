Coronavirus Spreads to 170 Nations, Infects 207,000 People

By Martins Ifijeh

Despite the introduction of stringent measures by several countries, COVID-19 has spread to 170 countries, and has infected over 207, 000 persons globally.

The disease, which has killed at least 8, 074 people already, surged within the last 24 hours.

From 196,771 infected cases Tuesday, not less than 9,000 cases have been added to the growing list.

Also, six new nations were added to the number of nations affected; all within one day.

Of the six latest affected countries, Africa becomes the most hit, as Gambia, Zambia and Djibouti recorded their first cases Wednesday. 31 countries in Africa have now been affected.

Pundits believed by the time the burden of the disease starts reducing across other continents, Africa may become the hard knock to crack in terms of elimination of the virus from the world.

Nigeria on Wednesday experienced a bout of the surge as five new persons have been confirmed to have tested positive to the disease in Lagos (four) and Ekiti State (one).

While China’s infection rate has reduced and still pegged at below 81, 000, the country experienced 11 new deaths in the last one day.

The country has instituted a total lockdown on its territory; ensuring no new case is exported out of the country. It also enforced the ‘sit-at-home’ order in a bid to halt in-country spread of the virus.

Iran Tuesday recorded 16,169 confirmed cases 988 deaths. As at Wednesday evening, infection rate jumped to 17, 361, while death rate increased by 147, totaling 1, 135 deaths.

Iran has been suspected to have delayed revealing about the spread of COVID 19 in its country and under-reporting the cases. A number of countries have traced their coronavirus to Iran. Many government officials and politicians including MPs in Iran have contracted the disease. Some of which have unfortunately died.

Amid fears of further spread, Iran has temporary released approximately 70,000 prisoners, according to Mizan news agency.

Italy Wednesday reported 345 new COVID-19 deaths in the country over the last 24 hours taking its total death toll to 2,503 – an increase of 16 percent.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 31,506 from a previous 27,980, up 12.6 percent – the slowest rate of increase since the contagion came to light on February 21. Italy is the European country hardest hit by coronavirus.

Spain’s infected cases are 13, 919, which is a sharp increase from yesterday figurew of 11,200 it now has a death rate of 623. After Italy, Soain is the second worst hit European country.

Germany, South Korea France and US are not left out of the global surge of the virus. Germany has recorded 10, 120 infections and 27 deaths; South Korea has 8, 413 infected cases and 84 deaths, France has 7, 730 infections, while US has 7, 339 infected cases and 116 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the COVID-19 pandemic as the “defining global health crisis of our time”, and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.