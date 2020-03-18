Chi Limited Wins Food and Beverages Award

Chi Limited has been named the 2019 Food and Beverage Company of the Year at the recently held Independent Newspaper Pacesetters awards. The recognition was in honour of the company’s drive for innovative products and offerings, which it said played a vital role in deepening competition in the juice, dairy & snack segments of the Nigerian market.

According to a statement from the organisers, Chi Limited has not only deepened competition in the juice, dairy and snack segments, but its quality offerings are now products of first choice for most consumers in Nigeria.

“Chi Limited has made conscious efforts to maintain its leadership role in the Juice, Dairy and Snack categories of the Nigerian market. Its innovative products, packaging, deliberate consumer targeting with healthy product variants and an efficient product distribution that ensures product availability to consumers across Nigeria are commendable.

“It is for these reasons that we have bestowed on the organization the richly deserved 2019 Food and Beverage Company of the Year Award,” they stated.

Managing Director of Chi Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, while thanking the Independent Newspaper Pacesetters Awards for the recognition, emphasised the company’s commitment to continually catering to the Nigerian consumer’s need for health, nutrition and refreshment with the best quality juice, value added dairy products, and snacks.

“We have received this recognition as the 2019 Food and Beverage Company of the Year by consistently delivering healthy beverages with superior value. The award validates our commitments to superior quality, good nutrition and health standards that exceeds consumer expectation,” he said.