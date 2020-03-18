Bayelsa Gov Meets Buhari, Seeks President’s Support

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

For the first time since the Supreme Court voided the election of Mr. David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and gave him the mandate, the Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja yesterday with presidential assurance to work with him.

Answering questions from State House reporters after meeting with the president, Diri said Buhari warmly received him as a son and one of the state governors.

According to him, he had opted to visit the president yesterday because he hadn’t done so since February 14 when he assumed office, adding that he had also visited to express his preparedness to work with the federal government in the overall interest of his state.

“It is a private visit. Since I resumed as governor of Bayelsa State, precisely on the 14th of February, I have not come to see the father of the nation.

“Today, I just did that to come and see the father of our country and to work with the Federal Government of Nigeria in ensuring peace and stability in my state and ensuring the development of my state.

“That is what informed my visit to Mr. President today,” he said.

Describing the reception offered him as satisfactory, he said the president was glad to see him and noted that he (Buhari) was happy that he (Diri) had started well.

Emphasising that the president received him as a son, Diri said the president described Bayelsa as a critical state and promised to work with him.

“Mr. President received me as one of his sons, as a governor of a state and he received me very warmly. I am very satisfied with the reception.

“As I said earlier, Mr. President received me as one of his sons, as a state governor and the reception was very warm.

“He went ahead to advise that he was happy that I came and that he was happy with the way I have started. He went on to say he has read about all the statements that I have made and the security so far in Bayelsa.

“He promised as one of his sons, a state like Bayelsa that is critical to the security and peace in the Niger Delta, he was prepared to also work with me,” the governor added.