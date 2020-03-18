African Alliance Rewards Staff

African Alliance Insurance, recently rewarded its outstanding salesmen and women at the company’s annual Agency awards night held in Lagos. Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, African Alliance Insurance, Mrs. Funmi Omo, congratulated the winners of the award and charged them not to relent in their effort to ensure maximum growth of the company’s premium.

“Our premium income rose by 45 per cent year on year in 2019 and we are successfully growing a retail market that is sure to bloom. We can and we will do more this 2020. It is a new start and a brand new opportunity to do even more work. We will not leave you to it, you can be rest assured of the management’s continued support towards achieving your budgets,” she said.

In his remarks, Head of Agency Operations, African Alliance Insurance, Victor Peters, encouraged the team to build up their capacity to sell more by identifying new markets, digging further into already identified ones and strategic recruitments across the sales force.

This year’s edition of the Annual Agency Award held in Lagos, witnessed presentation of a total of 26 awards to deserving agents, Unit Managers and Agency Managers of the company from all over the country.

Mary Akwamanti (Ilupeju Area) won the gold trophy for being the best Agency in first year premium income based on product line while Lucky Aigbogun (Asaba Area) won the silver trophy as the top Agency in renewal premium income.