Access Bank Sensitises Students on Money Usage in Nasarawa

By Igbawase Ukumba

Access Bank Plc has taken its Global Money Week sensitisation campaign to Nasarawa State to educate students on how to use money to transform their communities.

Consequently, the bank said it was targeting about four million students from both primary and secondary schools across Nigeria to inculcate in them the culture of saving money in the bank to grow the economy.

The Regional Sales Director of the bank in charge of North-central/North-east, Dele Balogun, stated this Wednesday during the bank’s Global Money Week sensitisation activities held at Hallmark Academy, Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

According to the Regional Director, “The Global Money Week is an initiation of the youth/child financial unit of the organisation found in 152 countries.

“The essence is to interact with students to understand money. How to manage, multiply money and use it for their personal development, social development of the nation and their communities.”

Also speaking, the Nasarawa Regional Manager of the bank, Lilian Phillips, said that the bank wants to make a difference in the society with the students.

She said: “Many people lived in the society to their old age from hand to mouth without having the knowledge about saving to grow the economy.

“We want to teach these children on how to manage money so that by tomorrow, they will be an asset to the society to move the economy of the nation forward.”