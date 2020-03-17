Tambuwal Promises to Adhere to PDP Guidelines for Party Congresses

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has assured stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that his administration will adhere strictly to the stipulation of the party on gender affirmation in the upcoming ward congresses.

He stated this while hosting a meeting of the party stakeholders in preparation for the ward congress scheduled to hold today.

According to him, “We are going to respect the position of the party that 30 per cent of positions to be filled during the congresses should be allotted to women.

“As a result, we must encourage the women to participate in this process that would give us new leaders and also allow them to provide the leadership needed irrespective of their gender.”

He expressed confidence that the ward congress of the party in the state would be hitch and rancour-free as “ Sokoto people are peace loving and believe that dominion comes from Allah.”

Tambuwal also assured them that he would not influence the process of the congress in any way, including any move to impose candidates on the party.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation of the party’s Congress Committee to the state, Hon. Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi, had noted that the people of the state are known to be peace loving, “so we do not expect the congress to be marred by irregularities or violence.”

Emphasising the strategic relevance of the state in the political matrix of the North-west geopolitical zone, Ozomgbachi expressed the hope that the way he assisted the party to get control of Zamfara State, he should also “work to capture the remaining states in the zone that do not belong to the PDP.”

Ozomgbachi’s committee included Hon. Ali Ahmed (Kwara), Hon. Jagaba Adams Jagaba and three other members.