NDDC Manipulated to Deny N’Delta Key Projects, Wike Alleges

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has expressed regret that over the years, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was negatively manipulated to deny the people of the region key projects.

This is as he called for the unity of all Niger Delta ethnic nationalities to promote the development of the region.

Wike spoke yesterday when leaders of the Niger Delta paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said: “It is unfortunate that the NDDC cannot deliver on regional projects. There are no interstate roads and NDDC has not done any major project.

“Instead, the NDDC is engaged in micro projects to promote political interests.”

He said the Niger Delta region has challenges because the people sing discordant tunes.

The governor also alleged that the amnesty for Niger Delta was mismanaged.

He decried the situation where the former special adviser on amnesty was detailed to remove him from office as governor of Rivers State.

He said after the special adviser was removed, he could not ask for his reappointment because he used his position to kill the people of the state during the elections.

Wike said unless the people speak with one voice, they would continue to lose out.

“We must speak with one voice irrespective of the political party that we belong. The time has come for us to work together. If we don’t work together, we will continue to lose out.”

The governor said that the song for all ethnic nationalities should be the promotion of the development of the Niger Delta.

“The song we should sing is the Niger Delta, not any specific ethnic group. When we sing any specific ethnic group, it is difficult to unite.

“Let’s not restrict our struggle to any particular ethnic Nationality.”