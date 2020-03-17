House to Partner CSOs in Monitoring, Tracking of Constituency Projects

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has said that it would partner with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and development partners in the monitoring and tracking of constituency projects and offices.

It also said that it would provide an updated annual database of constituency projects as allocated in the Appropriation Act for ease of monitoring and assessment of constituency projects.

The Chairman, House Committee on Constituency Outreach, Hon. Bello Kaoje, disclosed this while addressing a press conference on yesterday in Abuja, stressing that the move was aimed at ensuring that problem of abandoned projects would become a thing of the past.

He said this was part of the resolution reached by the committee at the end of a two-day retreat that was held between March13 and 14, 2020, in Owerri, Imo State. He added that the committee had already set its agenda and operational work-plan for the year 2020.

The chairman said the committee would utilise its powers and mandate to ensure proper education that would improve Nigerians understanding of constituency projects and effective ways of engaging lawmakers on constituency project implementation.

This, he said, would build public trust and promote democratic accountability.

Kaoje stated: “The committee resolved to partner with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and development partners in the monitoring and tracking of constituency projects and offices.”

He stressed that the committee is committed to promoting regular engagement between constituents and their representatives in order to promote inclusive governance.