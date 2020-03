The 20th National Sports Festival scheduled to begin on March 22 in Benin City, Edo State has been postponed.

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, announced the postponement of the Edo 2020 on his Twitter handle a few minutes ago.

His tweet: “Following the briefing of Mr. President (Muhammadu Buhari) from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President has approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date.”

