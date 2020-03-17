EKSU Undergraduate Wins Universities’ Golf Tour at Smokin Hills

Eight-handicapper and defending champion of the Nigerian Universities’ Golf Tour, Bamikole Paul, retained his title over the weekend at the prestigious Smokin Hills Golf Course in Ilara Mokin near Akure in Ondo State.

He stood clear of the 90 players that had teed-off at the event with his 82, ten over gross score in the one-day event to reclaim the title he won last year at the same venue.

“I am very delighted to have achieved this feat. The event was very competitive as there were a lot of great players here. I think the hardwork I have put in paid off for me. I hope to repeat this in the near future,” he said at prize giving dinner to close the event.

The event was jointly organized by Elizade University, Smokin Hills Golf Resort and Wole Adamolekun Foundation for all Nigerian Universities. Other Sponsors of the even include, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Work and Play, JAC Motors and Wema Bank

Paul’s feat projected his school, Ekiti State University as producing the best player back-to-back at the event.

Olakunle Olalere of the host university, Elizade Univerity was one shot off Paul’s score to pick the runner-up prize in the male category.

Toyin Olusegun, a 28 handicapper from Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), shot 106 gross to emerge best female player at the event. Her score was one shot better than Tawa Ademola who chalked 107 too at the event.

Vice Chancellor of the host institution, Professor Olukayode Oladipo Amund, who performed the ceremonial tee-off enjoined the competitors to see golf as an instrument of local and International integration and cooperation.

He commended the organizers for the job well done, saying the 5th edition is the beginning of greater things to happen in Nigerian universities.

Bayo Aderinto, Manager of the Smokin Hills Golf facility added that tournaments was conceptualized five years ago as a way to stimulate interest in the game among the youth and also a relevant skill for the marketplace when they are ready for integration at the workplace after graduation.

Over 70 participants from 12 universities and two elementary and secondary schools were at the Smokin Hills Golf Resort in Ilara Mokin to compete for the annual National Universities Golf Tour.

They include; Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA),Obafemi Awolowo University Ile -Ife (OAU), Federal University Dutse, University of Ibadan (UI), Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba (AAUA), Ekiti State University (EKSU), I- Tree International School Ilorin and Arandun Grammar School, Ilorin among others.