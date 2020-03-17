City Big Boy, Joe Nazal and the Macallan Whisky Success Story

Joe Nazal, the Lebanese magic man reputed for turning around the fortunes of premium Ciroc vodka in the Nigerian market needs no special introduction in the Nigerian liquor market.

Joe whose name is synonymous with excellence is regarded as one of the finest marketing experts in the premium liquor market.

The man is blessed with the magic wand as everything he lays his hands turns to gold.

That he has done quite well for himself would be simply stating the obvious, putting the Ciroc brand in the spotlight during his golden days at Diageo. Joe currently calls the shots as the head of reserve at Coca-Cola Nigeria.

The magic man latest project is the Macallan whisky. As always, the stylish man with a deep knowledge of the liquor market has brought his many valuable years of experience to bear on the new project. Interestingly, within the last few months he handled the business, the Macallan whisky has climbed the ladder to become the most sought after whisky in the Nigerian market – from top revelers to luxury pubs it is Macallan whisky moment in the spotlight.

Macallan whisky which is known for its premium quality has suddenly become the choice whisky of the upwardly mobile class of Nigeria’s rich and famous. Joe has brought successfully brought the brand into the consciousness of many top Nigerian revelers through creative marketing strategies.

The brand is currently ruling the whisky market.