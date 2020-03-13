Tambuwal Tasks Corps Members on Patriotism, Security Consciousness

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to be patriotic and security conscious during the one-year compulsory national service in the state.

Tambuwal stated this at Wamakko permanent orientation camp yesterday at the swearing-in ceremony of batch A stream 1, 2020 corps members posted to the state.

Represented by the state Head of Service, Dr. Buhari Bello Kware, Tambuwal enjoined the corps members to be patient and receptive to all instructions that would launch them into a unique process of patriotic service to the country.

He further disclosed that just like any other indigene of the state, their security is guaranteed.

The governor advised them to take the skills acquisition programme during the orientation course seriously in order to be well equipped for self-employment after service.

“On our part as a government, we will give maximum support to the scheme,” he said.

On her part, the chairperson of NYSC governing board in the state and acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Development, Hajia Luba Usman, thanked the governor for his continuous support to the scheme.

She enjoined the corps members to reciprocate the gesture by putting their best in rendering service to the people of the state.

Usman disclosed to the newly sworn-in corps members that Sokoto is one of the states that pays corps members allowance regularly.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Philip Enatonme Enaberue, while welcoming the corps members to the state, stressed that Sokoto is the most peaceful state in the country.

Enaberue added that “camp life has not been designed to make you comfortable and enjoyable, rather, it is regimented and deliberately designed to introduce you to the ideas of national service.”

He implored them to understand the people of the state and their cultures, and enjoined them to brace up for the challenges ahead.

“There are rules and regulations guiding your stay on the camp, so I enjoin you to observe them seriously,” he added.

The coordinator revealed that as part of being at alert to the coronavirus epidemic, 13 medical personnel from the Sokoto State Specialist Hospital were on ground for surveillance ranging from medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and laboratory scientists.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Judge Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa, who was represented by Justice Aminu Garba Sifawa, administered oath on the 1,840 corps members comprising 893 males and 947 females.