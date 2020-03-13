PDP BoT Chair Condemns Dethronement of Sanusi

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has condemned the recent dethronement of Mohammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Sanusi was dethroned on Monday by the Kano State Government and banished to Awe in Nasarawa State.

Jibrin, in a statement he issued thursday in Kaduna, faulted the manner in which Sanusi was removed and banished to Nasarawa State and claimed that the development has confirmed that “the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has now politicised the traditional institution.”

He called for the amendment of the constitution to provide for procedures for removing traditional rulers from the throne.

He also urged traditional rulers in the country to join politics.

According to him, the former emir was a highly respected traditional ruler that did not deserve to “be treated as if a rat was being pursued.”

Jibrin, who also holds the traditional title of “Sarkin Fulanin Nasarawa,” declared that his primary aim of joining party politics was to protect the integrity of traditional institutions.

He regretted that “it is very unfortunate that our current traditional rulers are only used as fire brigade to solve conflicts,” and declared that: “What happened in Kano recently where the governor, within two hours only, dethroned the first class emir and banish him to far away Nasarawa State is very disturbing.

“May I therefore, call on this respected senate in their effort to amend the 1999 constitution to provide a strong procedure for removing Emirs, Igwes and Obas and equally give them official roles.”