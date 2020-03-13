NNL Resumption Postponed again

Almost three months after the country’s second tier league went on break, the management of the Nigerian National League thursday announced that the resumption of the 2019/2020 league season has been postponed indefinitely.

The NNL league is the ladder for clubs to gain promotion to the top flight NPFL.

In a letter addressed to clubs and state FAs dated March 12, 2020, and signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Lawrence Katken , the Nigerian National League management said that the season cannot resume as planned without giving reasons for the indefinite postponement.

The earlier statement to clubs had said that the season would resume today, March 14 , 2020.

Today makes it 82 days since the Nigeria National League officialy went on break on December 22, 2019. The proposed date for resumption has been shifted twice.

It was first shifted on January 10, 2020 before the indefinite postponement yesterday with no certain date in view for the continuation of the 2019/2020 season.