Navy Chief Engages Officers, Outlines Roadmap for Operational Success

Chiemelie Ezeobi

There was a recent meeting of commanders of forward operating bases, commandants of naval hospitals and schools with the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas to outline a roadmap for continued operational success.

At the meeting, the CNS charged commanding officers of forward operating bases, commandants of naval hospitals and schools to prioritise training, integrity and teamwork towards sustaining the current levels of operational achievements.

Speaking during his maiden meeting with these frontline naval commanders, some of whom were newly appointed, Ibas submitted that sustained operational successes were dependent on an effective operational framework involving senior leadership, principal staff officers at the service headquarters, flag officers commanding and resourceful frontline commanders.

He warned that the practice of ratings solely bearing the brunt of misconduct would be discontinued, adding that commander’s would be held responsible for the conduct of their men.

The CNS furthermore informed the commanders that they will be assessed periodically, assigned key performance indicators and would be expected to judiciously and legitimately deploy resources allocated to them.

Additionally, the CNS advised the commanders to reinvigorate the Nigerian Navy divisional system towards effective management of men and their welfare.

While congratulating the newly appointed commanders, commandants and commanding officers, Ibas seized the opportunity to remind them that their appointment was in recognition of their potentials, hence, enjoined them to strive hard to uphold the image of the Nigerian Navy in all their endeavours.

The CNS further enjoined the commanding officers and commandants to acquaint themselves with the CNS Strategic Directives and relevant Nigerian Navy statutes guiding their various responsibilities.

He also cautioned that the service would impose severe sanctions for any act of indiscipline, fraud or connivance with criminals in the performance of their duties.