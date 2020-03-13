Mouka Marks IWD, Champions Girl-child Education, Gender Equality in Work Place

Chiamaka Ozulumba

One of Africa’s leading foam-based mattress and other bedding products manufacturers, Mouka, is marking this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) with a message of hope for women across the continent and the entire world.

The mattress market leader of Africa’s largest economy has advocated for gender equality in all spheres of influence as it aligns itself with the beliefthat this is required for businesses to thrive.

Speaking at an event in Lagos marking this year’s celebration, the company’s boss, Raymond Murphy, said women have the potential to influence their environment to inspire positive change, adding that those of the feminine gender should not relent in engaging all necessary and legitimate means of empowering themselves.

He also stated that education for the girl child must not be wished away, noting that access to education remains the most valid means of self-empowerment.

He added that the work place policy should be such that gives room for women to aspire to positions of greater influence in the corporate environment.

“Girl-child education is a springboard for undeniable influence to the women folk. It creates an avenue for attainment of greater heights even in the larger society. And women if empowered through an all- inclusive policy, have the ability to create positive work environment that can enhance productivity,” Mouka’s helmsman said.

He therefore implored women to emulate notable feminine figures who have set enviable records in their society while encouraging them to engage all necessary and legitimate means of self-empowerment in pursuit of their personal development.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is #EachforEqual – An equal world is an enabled world. The theme is hinged on the United Nations Women’s new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality which marks the 25thanniversary of the Beijing Declaration Platform for Action, considered the UN most progressive roadmap for the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.

It is therefore on this premise that the industry leader advocates for inclusion of women in virtually all spheres of influence with particular reference to the corporate environment.

The company also holds the belief that a gender equal environment would foster more happiness and harmony, which will in turn give rise to a new optimism, including advancement in health and wealth amongst people.

In addition to constituting a call to action for accelerating gender equality, International Women’s Day is a day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally.